Crown Block at Reunion Tower to Open April 17

Reunion Tower’s new restaurant concept, Crown Block, will celebrate its grand opening Monday, April 17.

The steak and seafood spot will feature a sprawling bar scene, 360-degree skyline views, and world class cuisine.

(READ: Reunion Tower New Restaurant to Come Spring 2023)

Crown Block was created by hospitality and industry veterans and husband-wife business partners Elizabeth Blau and Chef Kim Canteenwall of Blau + Associates and Hunt Realty Investments.

“We couldn’t be more excited to bring this collaboration to Dallas,” Blau said. “Alongside our operating partner, Hunt Realty, we are proud to open our doors and welcome guests to an unmatched culinary experience that transcends a typical steakhouse. It’s an honor to be part of the Reunion Tower story and have the privilege of serving a menu that brings forth the best of Texas hospitality with breathtaking views.”

The menu features all grilled, seared, and roasted items, with the steak program embracing a range of offerings including prime beef, Texas wagyu, and Japanese A5 wagyu. Other standouts include a sushi and chilled seafood display and a dessert bar.

“Since the initial stages of imagining this concept, it was imperative for us to be part of the local culinary culture,” Canteenwalla said. “From working closely with small, local farms, ranchers, and purveyors, Crown Block will offer the highest quality farm-raised meats and wild-caught seafood, capturing the true spirit of the Texas frontier and Gulf Coast.”

The restaurant will also offer an event space called The Crown Room, located a floor below the restaurant. This space can accommodate 250+ guests for a cocktail reception of 200+ for a formal seated experience.

To learn more about Crown Block, reservations, announcements, and updates, visit CrownBlockDallas.com and @CrownBlockDallas on Instagram.