Destiny Award Luncheon Raises $1.2M+ For St. Philip’s School and Community Center

The 23rd-annual Destiny Award luncheon featuring a conversation with Emmy and Golden Globe-winning actor Sterling K. Brown raised more than $1.2 million for St. Philip’s School and Community Center.

The luncheon also featured performances by St. Philip’s students, tributes to St. Philip’s alumni, and the presentation of the 2023 Mona and David Munson Humanitarian Award to Ellen and John McStay.

Funds raised benefit the 260+ students enrolled at St. Philip’s School, as well as more than 4,000 children, adults, and seniors active in the St. Philip’s Community Center.

For more information about St. Philip’s School and Community Center, visit its website.

PHOTOS: Tim Heitman