Monday, March 20, 2023

People Newspapers

People Newspapers

PHOTO: Tim Heitman
Park Cities Preston Hollow Society 

Destiny Award Luncheon Raises $1.2M+ For St. Philip’s School and Community Center

Staff Report 0 Comments

The 23rd-annual Destiny Award luncheon featuring a conversation with Emmy and Golden Globe-winning actor Sterling K. Brown raised more than $1.2 million for St. Philip’s School and Community Center.

The luncheon also featured performances by St. Philip’s students, tributes to St. Philip’s alumni, and the presentation of the 2023 Mona and David Munson Humanitarian Award to Ellen and John McStay.

Funds raised benefit the 260+ students enrolled at St. Philip’s School, as well as more than 4,000 children, adults, and seniors active in the St. Philip’s Community Center. 

For more information about St. Philip’s School and Community Center, visit its website

PHOTOS: Tim Heitman

You May Also Like

A Royal Welcome

Bethany Erickson 1

African American Museum’s Texas Black Invitational Rodeo Returns to Fair Park

Carley Hutchison 0

Three Upcoming Shows Around Dallas

Staff Report 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.