Karl Kuby Sr., who opened his well-known restaurant and butcher shop Kuby’s Sausage House and European Market in Snider Plaza in 1961, celebrated his 90th birthday with family and friends in the shop March 19.

Kuby served as the grand marshal of the Rotary Club of Park Cities’ Fourth of July Parade in 2018. Other previous parade grand marshals, including renowned sports photographer Brad Bradley, were also on hand for the celebration.

Phillip Wildman serenades Karl Kuby as they celebrate Karl’s 90th birthday at Kuby’s Sausage House on Sunday, March 19, 2023, surrounded by close friends and family. Kuby and Brad Bradley