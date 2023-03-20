Peter Brodsky To Receive J. Erik Jonsson Ethics Award

Peter Brodsky, known for helping to revitalize the RedBird Mall area in south Dallas, will receive the J. Erik Jonsson Ethics Award March 21.

Speakers set for the March 21 event from noon to 1:30 p.m. March 21 at the Arts District Mansion include Matrice Ellis Kirk, Temple Emanu-El senior rabbi David Stern, luncheon host committee chairs Ashlee and Chris Kleinert, SMU President R. Gerald Turner, SMU vice president for developmental and external affailrs Brad Cheves, and SMU Cary M. Maguire Center for Ethics and Public Responsibility Dr. Rita Kirk.

“The reason that we developed the award in the first place was … young people, like those that are going to SMU, we thought really needed to see community leaders who displayed ethical values,” Kirk said. “We need young people to be able to see that there is a path and a recognized path to success that deals with more than the trappings of prestige and power that a lot of people think of.”

In addition to his work on one of the largest commercial developments in southern Dallas, Brodsky serves as the Board Chair of the Metro Dallas Homeless Alliance, the lead agency of Dallas and Collin Counties’ homeless response system. He also serves on the Board of KIPP Texas Public Schools, a network of 59 public charter schools with nearly 34,000 pre-K through grade 12 students in Austin, Dallas, Houston, and San Antonio, as well as the Advisory Board of KIPP Texas – Dallas-Fort Worth.

Previously, Peter has served on the following boards: City of Dallas’s Animal Advisory Commission (Chair), which advises Dallas Animal Services, the city animal shelter and control service provider, where he focused on the loose dog crisis in southern Dallas; North Texas Public Broadcasting, the owner and operator of Dallas-Fort Worth’s PBS and NPR affiliates; AT&T Performing Arts Center; Vogel Alcove; and Dallas Symphony Orchestra.

Since 1997, the J. Erik Jonsson Ethics Award luncheon has served as the primary fundraiser for the Cary M. Maguire Center for Ethics and Public Responsibility. The J. Erik Jonsson Ethics Award is named in honor of the public-spirited former mayor of Dallas. It is given to individuals who personify the spirit of moral leadership and public virtue.

For more information, visit the center’s website. For past award recipients, click here.