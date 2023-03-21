International Students Visit Good Shepherd Episcopal School

Students and educators from St. Vincent Girls’ High School in southern Caribbean nation St. Vincent and the Grenadines visited Good Shepherd Episcopal School to talk STEM.

The visiting group came March 10. They were in Dallas to learn about how other educators engage students in STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math), design, and maker education teaching strategies.

Good Shepherd shared about SPARQ: The Innovation and Maker Space, which immerses students in projects that deepen their STEM knowledge and make real-world connections to content.

The connection with St. Vincent Girls’ High School was made through Dave Copps, a Good Shepherd alumnus, former board of trustees member, and alumni parent.