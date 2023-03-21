‘Synergy, Dallas Music in Motion’ Coming to Moody Performance Hall

Electronic music will meet ballet in Pegasus Contemporary Ballet’s “Synergy, Dallas Music in Motion” performances March 31-April 1 at the Moody Performance Hall.

Diana Crowder

New choreographic works will be presented during the show by Pegasus Contemporary Ballet founder and artistic director Diana Crowder, Daniel Ojeda, and Dark Circles Contemporary Dance artistic director and SMU alumnus Joshua L. Peugh. DJ and alternative electronic composer Elkin Pautt, singer-songwriter Dev Wulf, and the jazz fusion band The Kwinton Gray Project will perform live during the show.

“‘Synergy, Dallas Music in Motion’ is a super collaborative show, which is something that we love to do at Pegasus Contemporary Ballet,” Crowder said. “With this show, we’re collaborating with three Dallas-based musicians and really highlighting the vibrancy and diversity and creativity of Dallas’ local live music scene.”

The show will ark Crowder’s third work for the company.

“Dallas has a really vibrant live music scene, and a really vibrant arts scene in general that is a very exciting thing to be a part of,” she said. “I would love for people who come to the show to be able to see a little bit of that and see how exciting it can be and enriching it can be when different artists within the community from different genres and different backgrounds and different styles come together to create a new work of art.”

Tickets are available on Pegasus Contemporary Ballet’s website.