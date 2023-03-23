House of the Month: 4557 S. Versailles Ave.

Escape to the Mediterranean in this Spanish-inspired four-bedroom, 3.5-bath home designed by Lavere Brooks. Gorgeous Robert Bellamy-designed patios look out onto a tree-lined backyard oasis that will transport you far away from the city. Relax in the outdoor living space on cool nights, enjoying the pool, pergola, and outdoor grill. Walk on exquisite soft Marittimo clay patina throughout the interior as you relish in ample natural light through floor-to-ceiling windows. An updated kitchen with quartzite counters and sleek dark cabinets creates a modern, contemporary feel. Retreat to the primary bedroom with a fireplace and private deck overlooking the backyard. Also, enjoy this Highland Park ISD location, mere minutes away from the shops of Highland Park Village and coveted Bradfield Elementary.

