Real Talk: Meg Beaird

Preston Hollow resident Meg Beaird, a former pediatric nurse, turned to real estate, becoming an agent 11 years ago.

“With a passion for helping others, I’ve soaked up every opportunity to aid clients in finding the perfect home. I’m obsessed with staying on top of the market and being connected to other agents in order to know when and where the next home becomes available for sale,” Beaird said. “My role continues way past the closing table, as many clients not only turn into repeat clients but life-long friends as well.”

When she’s not working, she enjoys traveling across the U.S. and volunteering with her family at Arise Africa, a non-profit supporting orphaned children in Zambia.

What led you to this career in real estate?

Our family has moved at least seven times in 24 years. I realized how much I enjoyed the entire process of the transaction and decided to help others in a career that I love.

Now that you’ve been a real estate professional for a while, if you could go back in time and give yourself any advice, what would it be?

Be respectful but stay persistent. The client who says they “might want to move” probably would if you find them the right home. So, keep searching!

What is the best thing about being a real estate agent?

I truly love the relationships I develop with my clients and families and continue to nurture them long after the sale.

What is your outlook on the Dallas market?

I see our Dallas market being more on the “normal” side this year – with somewhat adequate inventory and stable rates. However, the right home, at the right price, in the right location will not sit long.

Can you give us a fun fact about yourself?

I can sing my ABCs backward.