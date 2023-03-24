Faith Friday: Congregation Tiferet Israel Hosts Annual Dallas Kosher Chili Cookoff

Congregation Tiferet Israel hosted the annual Dallas Kosher Chili Cookoff March 19.

Festivities included a chili tasting, kosher food court, a children’s carnival area, live music, and more. Tiferet Israel won first place, Hebrew Order of David won second, the Dallas Jewish Historical Society won third, Congregation Ohev Shalom won the people’s choice award, and Jewish Family Services won for best vegetarian chili.

Next year’s chili cookoff is set for April 7. For more information, visit this website.