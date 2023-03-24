Lady Scots Take Momentum Into Playoffs

As usual for the state’s most decorated program, Highland Park seems to be peaking just as the girls soccer playoffs roll around.

The Lady Scots will carry a 12-game winning streak into a Class 6A Region I bi-district matchup against Arlington Lamar on Friday in Mansfield.

HP, which won the District 7-6A title, has outscored its last 12 opponents by a combined margin of 75-7, including a 2-1 victory over Rockwall in a postseason warmup game on Tuesday. That game enabled the Lady Scots (20-1-1) to reach 20 wins and 100 goals on the season.

The Lady Vikings (7-8-1) finished fourth in District 8-6A during the regular season. The winner of Friday’s clash will face McKinney Boyd next week in the area round.

In Class 5A, the Hillcrest girls will begin their postseason run on Friday at home against West Mesquite. The Panthers (20-1) won a regular-season championship in District 11-5A and have surrendered just 11 goals all season.

Also in the 5A Region II girls bi-district round, W.T. White (14-6) will meet North Mesquite to kick off a doubleheader with the WTW boys — also taking on the Stallions — on Friday at Lake Highlands.

In the boys game, the Longhorns (16-2-2) will look to continue a 12-game unbeaten streak that led to a regular-season title in 11-5A. WTW has allowed only nine goals this year.

Meanwhile, Jesuit Dallas will open the 6A Region I playoffs on Friday against Arlington Sam Houston in Mesquite. The Rangers (10-4-5) were third in 7-6A, while the Texans were the runner-up in 8-6A.

FRIDAY’S BI-DISTRICT GAMES

Boys

Jesuit vs. Arlington Sam Houston 6 p.m. Mesquite Memorial Stadium W.T. White vs. North Mesquite 7:30 p.m. Lake Highlands

Girls

W.T. White vs. North Mesquite 5:30 p.m. Lake Highlands Hillcrest vs. West Mesquite 6 p.m. Franklin Stadium Highland Park vs. Arlington Lamar 7 p.m. Newsom Stadium, Mansfield