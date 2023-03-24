Saturday, March 25, 2023

Students from the McLane School of Irish Dance in Richardson helped senior living community residents celebrate St. Patrick’s Day. (Courtesy Preston of the Park Cities)
Not Just Dance: Preston of the Park Cities Residents Enjoy a Green Day

Luckily, living at the Preston of the Park Cities comes with more than a pinch of holiday revelry.

The most recent example: Young students from the McLane School of Irish Dance in Richardson came to the senior living community and put on a St. Patrick’s Day performance capable of making those who missed it green with envy.

Resident association president Patricia Meadows, 85, called it “a fun celebration with green everywhere” plus “St. Patrick costumes, hats, Irish food, and dancing.”

Residents, their families, and a few furry friends embraced the fun, including holiday-themed trivia, organizers said.

“By celebrating holidays together as a community, we can help our residents feel connected, supported, and valued,” Preston of the Park Cities executive director Chad Hubbard said.

