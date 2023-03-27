Meet the Thomas Jefferson HS Staffers Who Took Action After Shooting

When gunfire struck at Thomas Jefferson High School March 21, three staffers rushed toward the scene to help.

Band director Bob Romano called 911 within 30 seconds, athletic trainer Raul Velazquez performed first aid, and assistant athletic coordinator Brandi Elder called the principal and herded students inside.

Senior digital editor of D Magazine (our sister publication) Bethany Erickson told the story of these three. Check it out online.

READ: When a Student Was Shot, These Thomas Jefferson Staffers Took Action