Boyd Rally Eliminates Lady Scots in OT

In the high school soccer version of March Madness, the Highland Park girls were ousted in the second round of the tournament on Tuesday.

McKinney Boyd rallied for a 3-1 overtime upset of the Scots in the Class 6A Region I bracket, ending HP’s 13-game winning streak and its season.

The result was a dramatic change from the teams’ nondistrict matchup on Jan, 17, which the Lady Scots won 3-0 for one of their 14 shutouts this year.

In the rematch, HP led 1-0 early before Boyd scored the equalizer and then added a pair of goals in the overtime periods to secure the win.

The Lady Scots (21-2-1) advanced to the Class 5A Region II final last season before moving up to the state’s largest classification. It was the first season at the 6A level for HP since 2016, when it was the state runner-up.

This year’s campaign included an unbeaten run through District 7-6A and a first-round playoff win over Arlington Lamar before suffering the loss to the Lady Broncos (18-5-3), who were the first public-school opponent to defeat the Lady Scots all season.

Boyd finished second in District 6-6A during the regular season behind powerhouse Allen. Its unbeaten streak is now eight games, including a bi-district win over Hebron.