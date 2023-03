Dallas Fire-Rescue responded to a fire in a garage of a home in the 4100 block of Lorinser Lane shortly after 3 p.m. March 28.

Dallas Fire-Rescue spokesman Jason Evans said the fire was extinguished by 3:35 p.m. and no one was injured.

“ It’s unclear whether anyone was home at the time of the fire, but there were no reported injuries,’ Evans said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.