People Newspapers Celebrates 2023 20 Under 40 Honorees

With violin players and singers among People Newspapers’ 2023 20 Under 40 honorees, the “band” got together to celebrate March 23 at Communities Foundation of Texas.

Monica Christopher with presenting sponsor Communities Foundation of Texas touted the organization’s work growing community giving, impact, and advancing equity. Nicole Paquette, one of the 2023 20 Under 40 honorees, is CFT’s director of marketing and communications.

Jeff McNaughton, president of program partner Rotary Club of Park Cities, spoke about the club’s impact in the community through the annual 4th of July parade, fundraising for the North Texas Food Bank, helping with meal prep for Ronald McDonald House, Dentistry with a Heart, and more.

Mary Katherine Clarke gave an inspiring presentation about The Osteosarcoma Institute’s work to increase treatment options and survival rates for patients fighting the bone cancer. Previous 20 Under 40 honoree Bret Alexander is a development committee chair for OSI.

Following the presentation, People Newspapers publisher Pat Martin and deputy editor Rachel Snyder recognized the 20 young adults and Youth on the Rise profiled in April’s Park Cities People and Preston Hollow People for philanthropic and professional achievements.

Guests enjoyed bites from Naborly Provisions, sips, and a photo booth from Motus.

PHOTOS: Chris McGathey