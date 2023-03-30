SMU Spring Game Coming to Highlander

For its annual spring football game this year, SMU will head down the street to Highland Park High School.

The Mustangs will move the intrasquad exhibition to Highlander Stadium on April 14 because of the ongoing Weber End Zone Complex construction project at Ford Stadium on the SMU campus.

Admission will be free for all fans, with seating on the north side of the field and concessions available for purchase.

The Mustangs will open their second season under head coach Rhett Lashlee on Sept. 2 at home against Louisiana Tech. They finished 7-6 last year after falling to BYU in the New Mexico Bowl.