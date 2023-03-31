Friday, March 31, 2023

Participating chefs. PHOTOS: Courtesy Tamytha Cameron and Thomas Garza
Out & About: Symphony of Chefs

Maria Lawson

The 13th-annual Symphony of Chefs benefitting KidLinks was held Feb. 27 at the Armstrong Fieldhouse at SMU.

The event was co-chaired by Lisa and Stuart Sides and Beanie and Martin Newmann. Honorary chef chairs included Michael Matis, chef de cuisine at Fearing’s, and Nikky Phinyawatana, chef and founder of Asian Mint Restaurant Group.

John Hollomon of STK, the featured hors d’oeurve chef, kicked off the evening with canapés during the cocktail reception. The reception was followed by a four-course seated dinner prepared by more than 20 Dallas of Dallas’ most notable chefs and wine pairings from some of the world’s best wine vineyards.

Following the coursed meal, featured pastry chef Kelly Ball of Leila Bakery & Café supplied the desserts.

The evening also included a silent and live auction. Event proceeds will support KidLinks’ efforts to provide healing, hope, and happiness for children’s special needs through music and media.

Adam and Amy Hall
Akin Gump table with Chef Nicholas Walter
Ann and J.W. Hall
Beth Garvey makes a toast.
Bonnie and Nathan Shea
Chef John Kleifgen
Chef Luke Rogers
Chef Justin Box
Courtney Kraft, Amber and Cornelius Lawson, Leigh Trevino, and Kimberly Ballard-Madison
Goodnight Midstream table with Chef Eric Dreyer
Michael Matis and Nikky Phinyawatana
Martin and Beanie Newman with Lisa and Stuart Sides
Vaquero Midstream table with Chef Janice Provost

