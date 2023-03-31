Out & About: Symphony of Chefs

The 13th-annual Symphony of Chefs benefitting KidLinks was held Feb. 27 at the Armstrong Fieldhouse at SMU.

The event was co-chaired by Lisa and Stuart Sides and Beanie and Martin Newmann. Honorary chef chairs included Michael Matis, chef de cuisine at Fearing’s, and Nikky Phinyawatana, chef and founder of Asian Mint Restaurant Group.

John Hollomon of STK, the featured hors d’oeurve chef, kicked off the evening with canapés during the cocktail reception. The reception was followed by a four-course seated dinner prepared by more than 20 Dallas of Dallas’ most notable chefs and wine pairings from some of the world’s best wine vineyards.

Following the coursed meal, featured pastry chef Kelly Ball of Leila Bakery & Café supplied the desserts.

The evening also included a silent and live auction. Event proceeds will support KidLinks’ efforts to provide healing, hope, and happiness for children’s special needs through music and media.

Adam and Amy Hall Akin Gump table with Chef Nicholas Walter Ann and J.W. Hall Beth Garvey makes a toast. Bonnie and Nathan Shea Chef John Kleifgen Chef Luke Rogers Chef Justin Box Courtney Kraft, Amber and Cornelius Lawson, Leigh Trevino, and Kimberly Ballard-Madison Goodnight Midstream table with Chef Eric Dreyer Michael Matis and Nikky Phinyawatana Martin and Beanie Newman with Lisa and Stuart Sides Vaquero Midstream table with Chef Janice Provost