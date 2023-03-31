Scots, Rangers Prepare for Diamond Duel

Any baseball clash between Highland Park and Jesuit Dallas will carry high stakes, such as this week’s matchups between playoff contenders.

The Scots (10-7, 4-0) and Rangers (11-8, 5-1) will meet twice in less than 24 hours, potentially with first place in the District 7-6A standings as the prize.

Both teams are currently tied with Richardson Pearce for the top spot. The games are slated for 7:30 p.m. Friday at Scotland Yard and 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Jesuit’s Wright Field.

The two neighborhood rivals are meeting in district play for the first time. The previous matchups came in the playoffs in 2015 and 2016, when the Rangers eliminated the Scots both years.

HP hasn’t played in almost a week, since falling 2-1 to Allen in a nondistrict game on March 25 that snapped a four-game winning streak — with all four victories being shutouts.

Meanwhile, the Rangers completed a sweep of Irving with a 5-0 win on Tuesday that gave Jesuit head coach Brian Jones his 500th career victory. Jesuit has won four straight by a combined margin of 38-2.