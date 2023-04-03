Out & About: Center for BrainHealth Legacy Award Dinner

Center for BrainHealth honored Hillwood Investment Properties CEO Todd Platt with its annual Legacy Award during a March 20 dinner at the Dallas Country Club.
The award has been given annually since 2006 to individuals whose passion and dedication enable the Center for BrainHealth to empower people to unlock their brain potential.
Platt is a longtime BrainHealth advisory board member and part of the leadership for the Limitless BrainHealth campaign. He has been a leading advocate in bringing the center’s applied science to worldwide attention and embraces the impact brain health has on people from performance to long-term cognitive functioning.