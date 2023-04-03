Out & About: Center for BrainHealth Legacy Award Dinner

Center for BrainHealth honored Hillwood Investment Properties CEO Todd Platt with its annual Legacy Award during a March 20 dinner at the Dallas Country Club.

The award has been given annually since 2006 to individuals whose passion and dedication enable the Center for BrainHealth to empower people to unlock their brain potential.

Platt is a longtime BrainHealth advisory board member and part of the leadership for the Limitless BrainHealth campaign. He has been a leading advocate in bringing the center’s applied science to worldwide attention and embraces the impact brain health has on people from performance to long-term cognitive functioning.

Andy and Patrick Walsh Andy Walsh and Maria Vehslage Andy Walsh, Maria Vehslage, Ross, Jr. and Sarah Perot, Todd and Laurie Platt, and Sandi Chapman Beverly and Don Freeman Dan Branch, Dr. Hal Urschel, and Ross Perot, Jr. Donna and Herb Weitzman, Sandi Chapman, and Dot Haymann Dr. Ian Robertson, Sarah Jane Chapman, Jean Ann Brock, and Noah Chapman Geoff Ling, Todd Platt, Sandi Chapman, Ian Robertson Jeffrey and Laurie Platt, Bobby Jester, Todd Pand Melissa Platt Josey and Craig Kennington and Stacey Angel Kim and Richard Marcus Lane Seliger, Debbie Francis, and Jim Francis Laurie and Todd Platt Maria Conroy, Tom Smith, and Cecilia Perez-Verdia Mark and Maria Vehslage Ross, Jr. and Sarah Perot Steve and Barbara Durham Tom Mason, David Jacobs, and Mary and Dan Tindall