Ross, Jr. and Sarah Perot with Laura and Todd Platt. PHOTOS: Courtesy Center for BrainHealth
Out & About: Center for BrainHealth Legacy Award Dinner

Maria Lawson 0 Comments

Center for BrainHealth honored Hillwood Investment Properties CEO Todd Platt with its annual Legacy Award during a March 20 dinner at the Dallas Country Club.

The award has been given annually since 2006 to individuals whose passion and dedication enable the Center for BrainHealth to empower people to unlock their brain potential.

Platt is a longtime BrainHealth advisory board member and part of the leadership for the Limitless BrainHealth campaign. He has been a leading advocate in bringing the center’s applied science to worldwide attention and embraces the impact brain health has on people from performance to long-term cognitive functioning.

Andy and Patrick Walsh
Andy Walsh and Maria Vehslage
Andy Walsh, Maria Vehslage, Ross, Jr. and Sarah Perot, Todd and Laurie Platt, and Sandi Chapman
Beverly and Don Freeman
Dan Branch, Dr. Hal Urschel, and Ross Perot, Jr.
Donna and Herb Weitzman, Sandi Chapman, and Dot Haymann
Dr. Ian Robertson, Sarah Jane Chapman, Jean Ann Brock, and Noah Chapman
Geoff Ling, Todd Platt, Sandi Chapman, Ian Robertson
Jeffrey and Laurie Platt, Bobby Jester, Todd Pand Melissa Platt
Josey and Craig Kennington and Stacey Angel
Kim and Richard Marcus
Lane Seliger, Debbie Francis, and Jim Francis
Laurie and Todd Platt
Maria Conroy, Tom Smith, and Cecilia Perez-Verdia
Mark and Maria Vehslage
Ross, Jr. and Sarah Perot
Steve and Barbara Durham
Tom Mason, David Jacobs, and Mary and Dan Tindall

