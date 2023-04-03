Rangers Blank Scots to Complete Sweep

With a weekend sweep of Highland Park, Jesuit Dallas secured neighborhood baseball bragging rights and remained atop the District 7-6A standings.

The Rangers rolled to a 7-0 win on Saturday at Wright Field to complete the two-game sweep over the Scots and extend their winning streak to seven games overall.

Brandt Dillon threw a shutout on the mound while Dominic Migliore homered to lead Jesuit. Nick Barber added three hits and drove in three runs.

The Rangers (13-8, 7-1) managed just four hits in the series opener on Friday but scored twice in the eighth inning to break a deadlock and escape with a 3-1 win at Scotland Yard.

Much of the game was a stellar pitching dual between lefthanders Max Stammel for HP and Luke Isett for Jesuit. Jack True and Jack Wall posted two hits apiece for the Scots (10-9, 4-2), while Jonah Timmons doubled in extra innings for the Rangers.

HP will aim to snap its three-game skid during a series against Richardson Berkner, playing on the road Tuesday before hosting the Rams on April 6.

Jesuit will host Sachse in a nondistrict game on April 6 before resuming league play on April 11 against Berkner.