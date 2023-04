Join the Women’s Auxiliary to Children’s Medical Center Dallas for an exclusive night out with the family and support a good cause! The 55th Annual Family Night at Six Flags Over Texas benefiting Children’s Health will take place Friday, April 14, from 6:30 to 11 p.m. Advance tickets are available now for $50.

To purchase tickets or learn more, visit childrens.com/sixflags.

All ticket sales support the life-saving work of Children’s Health.