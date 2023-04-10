One-fourth of Cistercian Seniors Achieve Eagle Scout

Nearly one-fourth of Cistercian Preparatory School’s senior class have achieved Eagle Scout status. One student, Vincent Micheli, was one of 500 Scouts in history to complete all 139 merit badges.

“These young men have worked hard in their endeavors, and we celebrate the impact they made in their thoughtful Eagle projects,” said Rev. Paul McCormick, Cistercian headmaster and Eagle Scout. “There are similarities in Cistercian’s outlook, preparation, and curriculum that mirror the path to Eagle.”

Boy Scouts and Cistercian both feature a multiyear program that builds upon itself and focuses on independent learning, life skills, project management, leadership, teamwork, and service.

“Earning the Eagle rank is the culmination of years of preparation from middle school when a Scout learns and masters skills independently and in team environments all the way through high school,” McCormick said. “Likewise, progressing through the eight-year Cistercian program relies on mastery of what is offered in lower grades, ultimately completing a college-level curriculum.”

To obtain Eagle status, knowledge about a topic, experience in the topic, career opportunities in that topic, and a discussion with a counselor is required.

Of the 11 Cistercian seniors to become Eagle Scouts, five come from the Preston Hollow area. Their projects are as follows:

William Coulter , Troop 125, Grace Bible Church. Coulter built and stained eight picnic tables, constructed a fence, and added decorative landscaping at Grace Bible Church. He completed 200 volunteer hours.

, Troop 125, Grace Bible Church. Coulter built and stained eight picnic tables, constructed a fence, and added decorative landscaping at Grace Bible Church. He completed 200 volunteer hours. Truman Griffith , Troop 838, St. Rita. Griffith prepped and painted a hopscotch course, soccer game, and mural on the playground area of St. Mary of Carmel Catholic School. He also designed and constructed a bench for teachers. He completed 105 volunteer hours.

, Troop 838, St. Rita. Griffith prepped and painted a hopscotch course, soccer game, and mural on the playground area of St. Mary of Carmel Catholic School. He also designed and constructed a bench for teachers. He completed 105 volunteer hours. Noah Folmsbee , Troop 838, St. Rita, Folmsbee constructed carnival games and infrastructure to help the Cornerstone Crossroads Academy put on their first neighbor Fall Fest in 50 years in South Dallas. He completed 100 volunteer hours.

, Troop 838, St. Rita, Folmsbee constructed carnival games and infrastructure to help the Cornerstone Crossroads Academy put on their first neighbor Fall Fest in 50 years in South Dallas. He completed 100 volunteer hours. Carter Soderberg , Troop 838, St. Rita. Soderberg designed and implemented an outdoor seating area at T. Boone Pickens Hospice Center in Dallas to provide comfort to family members spending time with their loved ones. He completed 107 volunteer hours.

, Troop 838, St. Rita. Soderberg designed and implemented an outdoor seating area at T. Boone Pickens Hospice Center in Dallas to provide comfort to family members spending time with their loved ones. He completed 107 volunteer hours. Colby Mechem, Troop 125, Grace Bible Church. Mechem raised money and installed an outside basketball hoop, painted a basketball half court, and painted two pickleball courts in the parking lot for Providence Presbyterian Church. He completed 220 volunteer hours.