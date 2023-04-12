Highland Park Names New Town Administrator

The town of Highland Park has named Tobin E. Maples as its next town administrator.

Maples comes from Fair Oaks Ranch, Texas, where he has served as city manager for the last almost seven years.

He has a long tenure of assisting cities with budgeting, organization and staff development, capital improvement programming, zoning, transportation, and economic development. He has been responsible for the overall coordination of governmental activities, worked with elected officials to help frame their vision, goals, and objectives, and personally developed cooperative programs with businesses, nonprofits, school districts, and neighboring jurisdictions to advance the objectives of the council and the community.

“The town council is very pleased to announce the appointment of Tobin Maples as our new town administrator,” Mayor Will C. Beecherl said. “Tobin has gained a broad overview of public administrative work by serving in both the public and private sectors of public administration.”

In Fair Oaks Ranch, Maples’ participatory management style has resulted in the city being named one of San Antonio’s top workplaces multiple times. Fair Oaks Ranch has also consistently ranked as one of the safest cities in Texas during his tenure.

“His level of expertise in budgeting, development, and programming is evident through his years of accomplishments starting as a city planner many years ago and up to his current position as a city manager,” Beecherl said. “Tobin has worked in various communities in North Texas and we are excited to have him back in North Texas.”

Maples holds a Bachelor of Science in urban geography/urban planning from Texas A&M and master’s degrees in city and regional planning and public administration from the University of Texas at Arlington.

The current town administrator, Bill Lindley, will retire after May 26 following nearly 15 years with the town.

