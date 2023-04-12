Preston Hollow Crime Reports April 3-9

PHOTO: Unsplash

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: ATM ABDUCTOR

An unknown burglar attempted to steal an ATM from a small, locked closet at Comerica Bank in the 5200 block of Forest Lane before 3:19 a.m. April 7.

3 Monday

Before 7:23 p.m., a man’s car was stolen by unknown means before 7:23 p.m. in a parking lot in the 3800 block of West Northwest Highway.

A thief stole from a woman at a home in the 4500 block of Ridge Road at an unlisted time.

4 Tuesday

A thief stole from a construction site in the 6500 block of Pemberton Drive at an unlisted time.

A fraudster used a woman in the 6700 block of Norway Road’s credit card without consent at an unknown time.

5 Wednesday

An unwelcome guest received a criminal trespass warning before 12:44 p.m. at an office building in Preston Center.

Damaged by unknown means: a woman’s car before 2:05 p.m. in the 4700 block of Purdue Avenue.

Before 5:20 p.m., someone was hired to deliver someone’s property, but the property was not delivered. The crime was reported at NorthPark Center.

Stolen before 10:29 p.m.: a vehicle from the NorthPark Center parking lot.

A thief stole from a woman at an unlisted time in the 7400 block of West Northwest Highway.

At an unlisted time, someone stole from a man at a retail store in Inwood Village.

A woman’s vehicle and firearm were stolen from the NorthPark Center parking lot at an unlisted time.

6 Thursday

A reckless driver caused damage to a woman’s vehicle before 4:48 p.m. at NorthPark Center.

A thief stole from a woman at an unlisted time at FOX Corporate Housing in the 8500 block of Preston Road.

Someone stole from a woman at an unlisted time at a business office in the 4400 block of West Lovers Lane.

7 Friday

TBK Bank in Preston Center was reported open before 12:52 a.m.

Property stolen from out of town was recovered in the 4200 block of Park Lane before 1:05 a.m.

A burglar entered a business at Pavilion on Lovers Lane by force and stole stuff before 2:58 a.m.

A BB gun was found before 2:38 p.m. in the parking lot of Preston Center.

A forger tried to cash a fake check before 4:24 p.m. at Regions Bank in the 5800 block of West Northwest Highway.

Someone stole from a man at NorthPark Center at an unlisted time.

8 Saturday

A shoplifter received a criminal trespass warning before 2:04 p.m. at NorthPark Center.

A burglar broke a woman’s rear car window and stole her purse at an unlisted time in the parking lot of Market at Preston Forest.

Someone stole from a man at an unlisted time at Juniper Village at Preston Hollow.

A woman’s car was stolen at an unknown time at NorthPark Center.