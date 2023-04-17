Letter to the Editor

Bounties for Litterbugs

I think we should fine people who are littering from their cars. I have seen multiple drivers roll down their windows and dump trash out. There is a safety risk when sharp objects such as glass or metal are thrown from cars, as they can easily puncture tires or cause other damage.

This is an avoidable situation that could be prevented by disposing of your belongings properly. Trash can also move around by the wind, making landowners pick up yours from their homes.

I have a solution to this problem. The council could create an incentive-based system like bounty hunting. Bystanders who report incidents would be paid a portion of the amount fined from the driver that littered. This would encourage people to report these incidents and help deter them from happening in the first place.

In addition, the council should also increase public awareness campaigns that emphasize the importance of proper disposal of trash and the penalties associated with littering. By increasing enforcement and public awareness, we can diminish littering from cars and keep our roads and neighborhoods clean.

– Ariya Jebeli-Javan, University Park

Editor’s note: Ariya Jebeli-Javan, a McCulloch Intermediate School sixth grader, wrote his letter while pursuing his Boy Scout Communication Merit Badge. The People Newspapers staff is glad he sent it to us instead of some other “local” newspaper.

