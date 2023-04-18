Out & About: Crystal Charity Ball Theme Reveal Party

The 71st-annual Crystal Charity Ball is shaping up to be a “Masterpiece in the Making” if this year’s theme is any indication.

Art collectors Betsy and Jim Sowell opened their Volk Estates home for the Crystal Charity Ball Committee’s “Reveal” party April 11, where ball chair Angie Kadesky and decorations chair Kim Hext revealed the “Masterpieces in the Making” theme. The ball is set for Dec. 9 at the Hilton Anatole and benefit seven children’s charities: After School All Stars, Buckner Children Family Services, Fair Park First, Family Gateway, Metrocare Services, Salvation Army of North Texas, and YMCA of Metropolitan Dallas.

“This year when I was trying to come up with an idea for the ball, what I really wanted to convey was our mission, which is Crystal Charity … [helps] make children’s lives better,” Kadesky said. “It hit me that children are our masterpieces, and what I thought of with that is that throughout history, you have art, literature, theater, dance, you have masterpieces, and you needed patrons to help them thrive.”

Kadesky and Hext also recognized some key players who design, plan and execute the ball under the direction of long-time ball producer Tom Addis, including Junior Villanueva of The Garden Gate Floral Studio, Roberta Robinson with The Hilton Anatole Hotel, orchestra leader Tim Ishii, and more.

More than 170 guests at the April 11 event enjoyed bites from Cassandra Moses’ team from Art2Catering, and music by Serenata Strings.

