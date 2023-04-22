HPISD Trustees Approve Hiring of New Superintendent

It’s official: The Highland Park ISD board of trustees April 18 unanimously approved hiring Dr. Mike Rockwood as the district’s ninth superintendent.

Jené and Mike Rockwood with two fo their three children, Lauren and Luke

Rockwood was named the lone finalist for the district’s top job March 27 and signed his contract during the April 18 school board meeting after the state-mandated 21-day waiting period. His first day as acting superintendent will be May 27.

The superintendent search process began in October 2022 after Dr. Tom Trigg, who Rockwood will succeed and who joined Highland Park ISD as superintendent in 2015, announced he would step down at the end of the 2022-2023 school year.

“We do feel confident that Dr. Rockwood truly does match the superintendent characteristics that were prioritized by our community during this process and we look forward to you getting to know him,” said board vice president Maryjane Bonfield. “We are going to continue to truly appreciate and treasure Dr. Trigg’s leadership that he’s given us over the last eight years and he’s going to continue to give us through June. He will be the acting superintendent through graduation, and then he will take on a more advisory role, but will stay on through June to ensure that we truly do have the smoothest transition possible.”

“I’ve had the brief opportunity to meet several principals and teachers and parents here in Highland Park and I think the one word that describes this community is welcoming,” Rockwood added. “We’re so excited to join this board, join this fantastic school district. We’ve got some great opportunities before us, but I can’t wait to join the team, to work with all of you, to get to know everyone here.”

Prior to joining HPISD, Rockwood served as superintendent in Lake Dallas ISD since 2021. Prior to Lake Dallas ISD, Dr. Rockwood served as the deputy superintendent in Lamar CISD, a 6A school district near Houston. Over the years, Rockwood also served in additional central office roles in Lamar CISD, as well as Sheldon ISD, including as chief of staff, executive director, and communications and public information officer. He holds a doctorate in educational leadership from Baylor University along with a master’s degree in strategic public relations from The George Washington University and a bachelor’s degree in communications from Texas A&M.

Rockwood will earn $315,000 per year including a $5,000 annual stipend he’ll receive because he has a doctoral degree. He’ll also receive a technology allowance of $150 per month.

Highland Park ISD will also pay Rockwood up to $10,000 for relocation expenses to a home in the district.

Rockwood must live in the district as a condition of his contract. During his tenure, he will be allowed to live rent free in a designated home owned by the district.