Turtle Creek Chorale Celebrates 43rd Season: TOGETHER

Award-winning Broadway performer Patti LuPone sang at the Turtle Creek Chorale’s third-annual RHAPSODY gala, kicking off the organization’s 43rd season: TOGETHER on April 1.

“Now that we are gathering again, we have rediscovered the power of live performance, the urgency of cultivating experiences through community, and the importance of being together,” artistic director Sean Baugh said. “The magic of a live performance cannot be replaced by a television or computer monitor.”

Each year, RHAPSODY raises funds for the organization’s musical, cultural, and educational programs, which help serves its mission to entertain, educate, unite, and inspire.

“I’m excited to return to the great city of Dallas and collaborate with the extraordinary men of Turtle Creek Chorale,” LuPone said in anticipation of the event.

This season will also include various concert series that honor Earth Day, are inspired by Las Vegas, focus on mental health, and share immigrants’ stories, closing with its annual Celtic holiday celebration.

Dallas will become “Sin City” for two nights on June 29 and 30 at Moody Performance Hall for TCC’s “What Happens in Vegas” concert with hits from Frank Sinatra, Celine Dion, Britney Spears, and Elton John, eccentric costumes, Elvis impersonators, and more.

TCC and the Dallas Symphony Orchestra will partner for the “Sing for Our Lives” concert on Sept. 19 at the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center to lift people up, show solidarity, and encourage health and positivity.

This fall, the Chamber Chorus, Coloratura, and TerraVox ensembles will bring stories of immigrants who have crossed the southern border to life with performances performed in English and Spanish in the “Border Life” concert.

The season will end with the “Sing for Joy: A Celtic Celebration,” featuring special guests Chloe Agnew of the Celtic Woman and the band 5 Second Rule to spread holiday cheer on Dec. 18 and Dec. 19 at the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center.

“As the arts community begins to thrive once again, the Turtle Creek Chorale is focusing on coming ‘together’ in celebrating music and its powerful impact on both the performers and the audience,” executive director Jeremy Wayne said. “We truly believe that music performed in front of an audience has the power to heal the soul and inspire us to greater heights with a stronger, more compassionate community.”

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit TurtleCreekChorale.com.