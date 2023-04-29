Scots Fall to Pearce, Third in District

Richardson Pearce swept Highland Park in the final two games of the regular season, ensuring the Scots a third-place finish in the District 7-6A baseball standings.

The Mustangs used a pair of home runs to defeat HP 7-4 on Friday at Scotland Yard. Three days earlier, Pearce won a 2-1 nailbiter in eight innings.

Pearce (20-12, 14-2) and Jesuit Dallas (20-11-4, 14-2) tied atop the league standings, split their two head-to-head games, and will meet on Saturday at HP to determine the top seed in the upcoming Region I playoffs.

Meanwhile, the Scots (18-11, 12-4), who were 0-4 against those two teams but 12-0 against everybody else in the district, will face the runner-up from 8-6A — either Arlington Martin or Arlington Lamar — in the first round of postseason play next week.