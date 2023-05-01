Everyone Can Celebrate Preservation With Events, Video

Celebrate historic preservation with Preservation Park Cities’ Historic Home Tour with two in-person events and through the Historic Home Tour video, presented by sponsors Allie Beth Allman & Associates and D Home.

The organization will showcase how architecturally and historically significant Park Cities residences have been restored or remodeled to serve modern families.

The week kicked off at the Patron Premier Party at the home of Courtney Petit Design from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. May 1. Preservation advocates can mingle at the estate of Toben and Graham Cocklin from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. May 3 at the Underwriters Party.

Starting May 4, those with access to the Historic Home Tour video can see homes such as architect Hal Thomson’s Italian Renaissance home at 4271 Bordeaux Ave., a remodeled Georgian eclectic style home at 4405 Highland Drive, the Chapel home on the “Four Sisters” corner at 4145 Shenandoah St., and architect James Duff’s Georgian style red brick home at 4319 Versailles Ave.

Four ticket packages are available: the Complete Home Tour Package, which includes tickets to both in-person events and access to the video for $700; the Patron Premier Party package, which includes a ticket to the first event and access to the video for $250; the Underwriters Party package, which includes a ticket to the second event and access to the video for $500; and access to the Home Tour Video can be bought by itself for $25.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.preservationparkcities.org.

The Chapel home at 4145 Shenandoah St. sits on an iconic University Park corner fondly known as the “Four Sisters,” because all four houses were built by Charles Dilbeck. The transformation of the Georgian eclectic style home at 4405 Highland Drive will be revealed in the Historic Home Tour video. In 1936, noteworthy architect James Duff built the home at 4319 Versailles Ave. in a modern yet classical way.