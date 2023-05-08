Scots, Eagles Set Rematch in Semifinals

Just two weeks after a thrilling regular-season finale, the rematch between lacrosse rivals Highland Park and Episcopal School of Dallas will carry considerably higher stakes.

The Scots and Eagles each advanced to the Texas High School Lacrosse League semifinals over the weekend. The two perennial powers will meet on May 13 in Coppell with a spot in the state title game on the line.

HP is the top seed in the playoffs and hasn’t lost a game to a Texas opponent all season. The Scots (16-1), who are seeking their first state championship since 2015, defeated Houston Memorial 13-6 in the quarterfinals on Sunday at Highlander Stadium.

They will carry a 10-game winning streak into the matchup with ESD, which rallied to upset Southlake Carroll 15-14 on Saturday after a Cooper Raney goal in the closing seconds. Raney set a new single-season individual scoring record this season for the Eagles (13-4).

In the first meeting, the Scots held off ESD by a score of 8-6 on April 29. The Eagles last won a state crown in 2019, when they topped HP in the final. They were the runner-up last year.

The winner of the semifinal showdown will meet either Austin Westlake or The Woodlands for the championship the following day. Westlake knocked off two-time defending champion Jesuit Dallas in the quarterfinals on Saturday, while The Woodlands eliminated St. Mark’s.