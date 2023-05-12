Four New Fashion Brands Coming to Highland Park Village

Four new designer shops are coming soon to Highland Park Village. French luxury fashion brand Balmain, Italian menswear brand Brioni, Spanish fashion house Loewe, and Los Angeles-based fashion line Simkhai are set to open in Highland Park Village this year.

The Highland Park Village locations will be the first Texas locations for Brioni, Loewe, and Simkhai.

“Our goal is to continue to bring the most exciting, unique, and prestigious brands from both around the globe and locally to Highland Park Village,” said Stephen Summers of Highland Park Village. “For three of the esteemed global fashion brands, the upcoming openings mark the first standalone locations in Texas, and we could not be more thrilled to welcome them to Dallas.”

Balmain is set to open this fall.

“Dallas is an incredibly important market for Balmain, home to many of our top clients, both those who have been with us and those who have joined the Balmain family more recently,” said Emily George, president, The Americas. “When looking for the location of our next Balmain Boutique, Highland Park Village was a natural choice, and we couldn’t be more proud to be opening in one of the finest retail centers in the country. We can’t wait to welcome our existing, local clients and to start to build relationships with the community for what we know will be a wonderful, long-lasting relationship.”

Brioni and Simkhai are set to open this summer, and Loewe is set to open this fall.

“Simkhai is thrilled to be joining the Highland Park Village community,” said Jonathan Simkhai. “The Village’s one-of-a-kind shopping destination offers a unique experience that Simkhai is so excited to connect with and share our offerings with the amazing women of Dallas.”