Mother-Daughter Duo in Business at Ylang 23

After years of working alongside each other at designer jewelry store Ylang 23, mother-daughter duo Joanne and Alysa Teichman are still learning from each other.

Joanne and Charles Teichman founded Ylang 23 in the Plaza at Preston Center in the mid-’80s, and their daughter Alysa joined the family business in 2016.

“I feel like growing up with entrepreneurial parents is like sleeping with a textbook under your pillow – you just pick things up by osmosis,” Alysa said. “I feel like my mom and I have always bonded over being creatives, and I think we’ve always shared a bond of writing.”

Joanne joined Charles in jewelry retail after working in advertising, and Alysa was a People Newspapers intern while she was a student at Greenhill and had aspirations of going into journalism before she joined the family business.

“We are more alike than different. It was really thrilling for me when Alysa, in high school, picked up a camera and really started shooting for the newspaper,” Joanne added. “I was a journalism major and a writer, and she also went to Northwestern and was a journalism major and a writer.”

Joanne said she’s learned watching her daughter come into the company after getting her MBA and growing their business.

“I have watched her lead and hire and delegate and truly grow the business, and when she came in we were probably a little stagnant, and then she came in, and she has all these ideas for events and for marketing,” she said of Alysa.

“You model really, really hard work and real dedication and just presence in the business,” Alysa told her mom. “I’m really self-aware of what I’m good at and I’m not good at, and I try to hire people that will fill the voids.”

“She listens better, and she delegates better, and that’s great,” Joanne added of Alysa.

Outside of work, Alysa and Joanne enjoy supporting local organizations like Jubilee Park and Community Center and the Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum. They co-chaired Planned Parenthood of Greater Texas’ 32nd-annual Dallas Awards event in November 2022.