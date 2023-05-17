Hillcrest High School Launches Peace Pantry for Students in Need

By: Brice Beard

Hillcrest High School recently launched a new charity organization, the Hillcrest Peace Pantry, organized and operated exclusively to help provide meals and healthy snacks for Dallas ISD students in need.

Students can sign up to receive food from the pantry, and if they meet specific criteria can receive the bags of food anonymously.

“Because of the critical need for supplemental food for our students and their families, we can see the Peace Pantry growing at a rapid pace, thus requiring more space to accommodate the demand,” Hillcrest High School PTSA president Andrea Berman said. “That’s a good problem for us to have.”

The Peace Pantry has an Amazon Wish List so potential donors can see what’s needed and “purchase items such as canned tuna, chicken and fruit, ramen, oatmeal, granola bars, and much more” for students online, Hillcrest High School’s community liaison Lisa Smith said. “The ordering process is simple and seamless. Amazon will ship the food directly to the Peace Pantry.”