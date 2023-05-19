Dallas ISD Summer Breeze Registration Closes June 5

Dallas ISD’s free summer program, Summer Breeze, will close registration June 5.

Summer Breeze is open to all students and includes full-day programming through June and July for students to connect with peers, engage in rigorous tasks, accelerate learning, and improve social and emotional wellbeing.

“These programs will not only expose students to a variety of enrichment and extracurricular activities but will also provide academic and instructional supports that will allow students to learn while having fun,” Dallas ISD director of extended learning Merrill Devenshire said.

The four categories:

Acceleration: Students can engage in tutoring, pre-K through eighth grade “Cool Camp,” high school credit boost, and PTECH and early college programs.

College and Career Prep: The district will offer college test preparation.

Enrichment: Extracurricular, robotics and science, and fine arts camps are available for students looking for enrichment.

Legislative mandates: These include pre-K through kindergarten summer school, an extended school year for special education students, and English learner summer programs.

“Participation in enrichment activities helps students to become more engaged,” Devenshire said. “The goal is to expose students to a variety of activities that motivate them to dive deeper into topics that they are interested in.”

For more information about programs or to sign up, visit DallasISD.org/SummerBreeze.