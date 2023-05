Revision Skincare and Living with Landyn, a celebrity lifestyle content creator, hosted a Mother’s Day event May 4 and raised $30,000 at Brake & Clutch Dallas.

The event supported Face Forward International, a global organization that supports survivors of sex trafficking, domestic violence, and other cruel acts of crime.

The night featured mingling with Landyn Hutchinson, music by DJ Kelly Hooper, and an exclusive Revision Skincare gift bag.

Lily Hutchinson hugs an attendee. FROM LEFT: Landyn Hutchinson, Maria Carell, Carell’s daughter, and Lily Hutchinson. Landyn Hutchinson meets an attendee.