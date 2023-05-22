Real Talk: Valerie Dillon

Longtime Highland Park-based real estate agent Valerie Dillon recently joined Rogers Healy and Associates.

The Oklahoma native and Oklahoma State alumna has been a Dallas-area real estate investor for more than 10 years.

When she’s not helping people find homes, Dillon enjoys attending her children’s sporting events, volunteering within the Highland Park High School community, fitness, and dining at Doce Mesas and Cafe Izmir.

How long have you been in real estate, and what led you to this career?

A friend talked me into getting my real estate license. She knew I had done investment properties, and I had referred her several clients, so she thought it would be a smart move for me to get my license. She wasn’t wrong.

Now that you’ve been a real estate professional for a while, if you could go back in time and give yourself any advice, what would it be?

Take one day at a time; always trust your gut; tomorrow is always a new day with new opportunities and possibilities.

What is the best thing about being a real estate agent?

I absolutely love helping people. I love the hunt for finding off-market properties. I love being a part of one of the most important purchases in people’s lives.

What is your outlook on the Dallas market?

Dallas is expected to be the third-largest city in the U.S. by the year 2030. We will continue to grow and open our arms to new people and cultures. This means inventory will continue to be low, so it is important for those looking to purchase homes to use an expert agent that knows the area and will be patient in helping clients find the right home.

Can you give us a fun fact about yourself?

My husband and I go to the movies every Tuesday night for date night. I love Garth Brooks, and I have my kids and adult yoga certificates.