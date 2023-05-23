Friends of Northaven Trail Install Native Plants

Friends of Northaven Trail gathered May 20 to install pollinator beds and native plants at the Pensive Trailhead.

“The plants were all paid for by donations to Friends of Northaven Trail,” said Dorothy Buechel, vice president of marketing and communications and landscaping committee co-chair. “We had volunteers from the community, North Texas Master Naturalists, and Texas Conservation Alliance.”

Each plant in the main three beds are indigenous to the local ecosystem, Blackland Prairie. After the plants were situated, volunteers spread wood chips and pulled up prickly lettuce from the wildflower meadow.

Volunteers and community members wrapped up the morning with an ice cream social.

“It was a fun day, and we can use more volunteers for trail maintenance,” Buechel said.

Friends of Northaven Trail is an entirely volunteer-led and donation-based organization focused on trail events, beautification, and enhancement.

For more information about the organization, visit NorthavenTrail.com.