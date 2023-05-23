HP Golfer Surges in Final Round at State

Highland Park sophomore Brooks Simmons narrowly missed a medal while placing fourth at the Class 6A state golf tournament.

Simmons (72-66—138) equaled the best score in the field with a 6-under par 66 on Tuesday during the second round at Legacy Hills Golf Club in Georgetown.

However, despite closing a significant gap on the leaders, he finished one stroke behind bronze medalist Charlie Wylie (66-71—137) of Houston Memorial.

Austin Westlake’s Adam Villanueva (66-66—132) won by four shots in the individual standings and also led his team to a five-stroke victory over Lake Travis.

Simmons was making his second appearance at the state tournament after claiming a silver medal with his HP teammates in the 5A classification last year.

However, the Scots were eliminated this spring after a third-place showing at the District 7-6A tournament. He advanced to state as the top individual qualifier at the 6A Region I tournament in April.