Valley View Demolition is Complete

Demolition of what once was Valley View Mall is now complete.

Property owner Scott Beck held a press conference May 23 to announce the first phase of development for the site — a six-story structure that will include 26,000 square feet of retail space and 275 luxury residential units at Dilbeck Lane and Preston Road.

Anthem Development, the joint venture firm Beck created with developers Ross Frankfurt and Will McNutt, will begin seeking permits for this phase within the next 90 to 120 days. They will also use the Dallas Development Services’ specialized Q Team to expedite the review of their plans.

