Dallas Symphony Orchestra, Concert Truck to Play Dallas Shows

The Dallas Symphony Orchestra and The Concert Truck are joining forces for a tour of shows across Dallas.

The Park Cities and Preston Hollow performances:

Friday, May 26: Connecting Point of Park Cities at 10 a.m.

Saturday, May 27: NorthPark Center at 6 p.m.

Saturday, June 10: NorthPark Center at 6 p.m.

For the full Dallas tour list, with stops including Klyde Warren Park, One Arts Plaza, Main Street Garden, and more, visit www.dallassymphony.org/the-concert-truck-residency.

The Concert Truck is a traveling concert stage housed in an 18-foot box truck that brings classical music directly to communities in outdoor spaces across the country. It was founded in 2016 by concert pianists Susan Zhang and Nick Luby.