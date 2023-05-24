Dallas Symphony Orchestra, Concert Truck to Play Dallas Shows
The Dallas Symphony Orchestra and The Concert Truck are joining forces for a tour of shows across Dallas.
The Park Cities and Preston Hollow performances:
- Friday, May 26: Connecting Point of Park Cities at 10 a.m.
- Saturday, May 27: NorthPark Center at 6 p.m.
- Saturday, June 10: NorthPark Center at 6 p.m.
For the full Dallas tour list, with stops including Klyde Warren Park, One Arts Plaza, Main Street Garden, and more, visit www.dallassymphony.org/the-concert-truck-residency.
The Concert Truck is a traveling concert stage housed in an 18-foot box truck that brings classical music directly to communities in outdoor spaces across the country. It was founded in 2016 by concert pianists Susan Zhang and Nick Luby.