The Story Behind Preston Hollow’s New Pro Franchise

Dallas Legion hopes to grow its fanbase, sport by relocating this summer

Seven years after the American Ultimate Disc League expanded into the Dallas-Fort Worth market, it remains a niche sport with a following that’s devoted yet small by professional sports standards.

The owners of the Dallas Legion would like to change that by launching a new era for the franchise they have co-owned since 2016.

The ultimate disc team has relocated this season to Preston Hollow — specifically, to Ranger Stadium on the Jesuit Dallas campus. It will play six weekend home games there before the regular season concludes in late July.

“It’s a beautiful stadium, and it’s the perfect size for us,” team owner Young Byun said.

The Legion also has a new coaching staff, an overhauled roster, and fresh hopes after stumbling to a 1-11 finish a year ago in the 24-team league with franchises scattered from Los Angeles to Montreal.

Ultimate is played with seven players on each side who must move the disc by passing rather than running. Teams score by completing a throw into the opposition’s end zone, similar to football.

Byun and his wife, Ivy, were fans of the sport before buying a stake in the Dallas expansion franchise, then known as the Roughnecks, before the 2016 season. The team won the championship in its first year.

“This was a natural fit for us,” said Byun, a Fort Worth doctor. “We’re really hoping to see this take off and introduce people who are unfamiliar with the sport. It’s very fast-paced, and there’s never a dull moment.”

Gradually, the couple increased their stake before becoming majority owners in late 2021, when they rebranded with the Legion nickname. Dallas plays in the AUDL’s South division alongside rivals from Houston, Austin, Atlanta, and North Carolina.

Byun hopes the move to Jesuit will bring stability and a stronger fanbase. The Legion played their games at a Colleyville middle school last summer.

He acknowledges the challenges of competing in a crowded pro sports city yet remains confident.

Home games will feature a family-friendly environment with food trucks, activities for kids, theme nights, and various promotions and giveaways.

“We’re in that summer season, which is less populated, so we’re hoping to kind of fill that gap,” Byun said. “We want to not only recruit players but also fans to our sport. We want to see it continue to grow.”