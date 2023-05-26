Faith Friday: HP Presbyterian Food Box Distribution Continues

Highland Park Presbyterian Church’s food box distribution program continues from 9 to 11 a.m. on the second and fourth Saturday of each month. The next one is May 27.

Every other week, up to 20 volunteers help pack 600 boxes of food, including fresh fruits and vegetables, bread, rice, beans, pasta, and canned staples. Since its inception, the program has distributed 31,356 food boxes to 55,858 food-insecure Dallas County residents. Volunteers of all ages are invited to participate.

To view the schedule and register, click here.