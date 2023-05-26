House of the Month: 4255 Cochran Chapel Road

Enjoy the unmatched timeless and quality craftsmanship of this exquisite 11,056-square-foot French estate nestled on two gated acres of private grounds. The home, crafted by Cy Barcus and designed by architect Wilson Fuqua, includes a grand foyer, soaring staircase, spacious formals, and archways leading to a gracious family room with a fireplace, bar, and wine cellar. The gourmet kitchen has stainless appliances, an oversized island, double ovens, a built-in refrigerator, and a butler’s pantry. The oversized downstairs primary suite includes his and hers walk-in closets, a sitting area, and an exercise room. Find four more bedrooms upstairs, all ensuite, plus a game room. The home offers incredible outdoor entertaining opportunities with exceptional indoor-outdoor flow, a cabana, a covered porch, outdoor kitchen living, and a pool, plus separate quarters and a tennis court.

