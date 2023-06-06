Bobbie’s Airway Grill Opens in Former Dougherty’s Airway Pharmacy Space

The highly anticipated new restaurant in the former Dougherty’s Airway Pharmacy space at the corner of Preston and Royal — Bobbie’s Airway Grill — is open.

The new concept from Western Addition, which also operates il Bracco in Preston Center, serves an upscale American menu, including salads, sandwiches, rotisserie chicken, crab cake, post-oak rib eye, house-made bread, and desserts. The space boasts booths, a full-service bar inside, and a partially covered patio.

“This is your new neighborhood go-to,” COO Matt Gottlieb said. “Whether it’s a salad and glass of wine on the patio at lunch, a bite and a cocktail at the bar during date night, or family dinner, there is something on the menu for anyone and any occasion.”

Owner Robert Quick said the name pays homage to his mother, Bobbie, and Dougherty’s Airway Pharmacy.

“We live in this neighborhood, as do our families, and we saw the need for a place like this,” Quick said. “Preston and Royal is an iconic Dallas intersection. With the revitalization of the area, everything looks different. Preserving a piece of Dallas history was important to us. You’ll see the original ‘Airway’ sign hanging above our kitchen window, and nods to the golden age of aviation and classic Preston Hollow neighborhood culture throughout the space, whether through design details, art, architecture, or menu.”

The 5,500-square-foot space was redesigned by award-winning Texas architect Michael Hsu Office of Architecture, in conjunction with Mary Lucille Quick, VP of design for Western Addition and principal partner of MMaison. Additional details include art from the Quick’s collection and curated especially for the space by Mary Lucille.