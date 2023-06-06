Out & About: Cristo Rey Grow the Grove

Cristo Rey Dallas celebrated the school’s STEAM programs at its 7th-annual Grow the Grove fundraiser on April 14 at the Thompson Hotel Dallas.

More than 350 guests attended the event, greeted by a jazz quartet, signature cocktails, food, a live auction, and an after-party. The fundraiser also celebrated Cristo Rey’s first class to graduate from college.

The event was chaired by Eugenia and Antonio Carrillo and Adriana and Guillermo Perales.

Cristo Rey Dallas alumni Emmanuel Moreno and America Rodriguez, part of the first college graduating class and now employed, emceed the event, sharing stories about the impact of Cristo Rey Dallas on their lives. Cristo Rey students were also present, displaying artwork, sharing interactive demonstrations, and cheerleading.

The after-party was chaired by Celina Basaldu and Rebecca Sawatzki and included late night snacks of breakfast tacos, beignets, and more signature drinks. The Taylor Pace Orchestra was on scene to provide music and guests danced until the end of the party.

Two couples, well known in the CRD community as leaders, were honored that night as well. Laura and Jim Einspanier, CRD advocates, received the Luminous Award, given to an individual who demonstrates passion and commitment to the mission of Cristo Rey Dallas.

Mary Blake and Chuck Meadows, former CRD board members, capital campaign chairs, and Corporate Work Study Program advocates, received the Ignite Award, honoring a business leader for their commitment to Cristo Rey Dallas and the Corporate Work Study Program.

The fundraiser also featured an auction, with items including a private plane charter on a Falcon 2000LX for 10 people to anywhere in the continental U.S. or Mexico, a party with the 16-piece Jordan Kahn Music Company, four club seats and passes to the Owners Club with a parking pass to a Dallas Cowboys game, a seven-night stay in a two-bedroom condo at the Ritz-Carlton Bachelor Gulch, and more.

Cristo Rey cheerleaders