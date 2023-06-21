Green Space, Stores, and Restaurants Coming to Galleria

Plans are underway for a new outdoor green space with seating in the plaza at the mall’s main entrance facing the Dallas North Tollway, known as The Alley.

A restaurant, North Italia, will take over the former longtime home of the Grill on the Alley across from The Blue Fish this fall.

Additional upgrades in the works include new lighting and furnishings on level one and below it on the ice rink level.

The corridor leading toward the skating rink from the Westin Galleria Dallas is also being straightened and widened and will get new lighting and furnishings.

Two new stores – Cotopaxi and Intimissimi – recently opened at Galleria Dallas, with two new restaurants in the works – North Italia and Salut Paris Bakery, which is expected to open on level one this summer.

Clothing and adventure gear retailer Cotopaxi recently opened on level two near Macy’s, and Intimissimi recently opened its first Texas store on level one across from Sephora. Jewelry store Bachendorf’s also recently moved into a temporary space on level one while a new, larger store is being prepared for its permanent location. The new store, which includes an individual Rolex store, is expected to open in October.

In other Galleria news:

H&M is expanding to accommodate the first H&M Home in Dallas-Fort Worth. H&M Home will occupy 7,500 square feet on level 2 near Nordstrom in addition to the existing H&M store.

Louis Vuitton is expanding to build a new store and will move into a temporary location on level one next to Sephora this summer while renovations to its permanent boutique are done.

Luciano Pizza and Pasta and Mi Cocina on the rink level recently reopened after remodels.

Nordstrom Marketplace Cafe moved to a new location on level 2.