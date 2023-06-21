Thursday, June 22, 2023

People Newspapers

People Newspapers

Laura Sahliyeh and Lili Luth PHOTOS: Shana Anderson
Park Cities Preston Hollow Society 

Out & About: Mothers’ Brunch for Nexus Recovery Center

Staff Report 0 Comments

The Auxiliary of Nexus Recovery Center’s second-annual Mothers’ Brunch raised a record-setting $200,000 for Nexus Recovery Center.

Lili Luth and Laura Sahliyeh served as chairs for the May 21 event at the Dallas Country Club, and Louise Hallam Collins served as the Honorary Chair.

Funds raised from the Mothers’ Brunch will support Nexus Recovery Center. Nexus Recovery Center is one of the few substance use disorder treatment centers in Texas that serves pregnant women at all stages of pregnancy, before and after childbirth, and invites women to bring their children with them into treatment. 

“Nexus Recovery Center is honored and thrilled by the generosity at the 2nd annual Mothers’ Brunch,” said Heather Ormand, CEO of Nexus Recovery Center. “The recovery journey has peaks and valleys, we find hope and joy that we have so many that are willing to stand with us through it all.” 

For more information about Nexus Recovery Center, visit their website

You May Also Like

Everyone Wins When the Highland Park Buddy Bowl Kicks Off

Staff Report 0

Moulin Rouge! The Musical: Where Modern-Day Meets 1899

Maria Lawson 0

A&E Delves Into the Deep Fried Dynasties of the State Fair

Staff Report 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.