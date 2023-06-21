Out & About: Mothers’ Brunch for Nexus Recovery Center

The Auxiliary of Nexus Recovery Center’s second-annual Mothers’ Brunch raised a record-setting $200,000 for Nexus Recovery Center.

Lili Luth and Laura Sahliyeh served as chairs for the May 21 event at the Dallas Country Club, and Louise Hallam Collins served as the Honorary Chair.

Funds raised from the Mothers’ Brunch will support Nexus Recovery Center. Nexus Recovery Center is one of the few substance use disorder treatment centers in Texas that serves pregnant women at all stages of pregnancy, before and after childbirth, and invites women to bring their children with them into treatment.

“Nexus Recovery Center is honored and thrilled by the generosity at the 2nd annual Mothers’ Brunch,” said Heather Ormand, CEO of Nexus Recovery Center. “The recovery journey has peaks and valleys, we find hope and joy that we have so many that are willing to stand with us through it all.”

For more information about Nexus Recovery Center, visit their website.