House of the Month: 9851 Kingsway Ave.

Situated in a new gated community in Preston Hollow, this stunning, customized, 4,414-square-foot recently completed move-in ready home offers a rare opportunity for the new owner to choose final cosmetic finishes. The spacious living-dining room features 11-foot ceilings and floor-to-ceiling windows. The adjoining dining area boasts a custom wine room with state-of-the-art temperature and lighting controls. The kitchen has a 48-inch Wolfe gas cooktop and double wall ovens in the adjacent prep kitchen. The large, covered patio with a wood-burning gas fireplace and electric drop screens is off the kitchen-dining area, providing the perfect location for outdoor dining or morning coffee. The first-floor primary suite features a large walk-in closet, a custom vanity, abundant storage, and a tiled shower. Three bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms provide space for family or guest stays.

Share this article...

email Google+ Linkedin