Out & About: Orchid Giving Circle POWER Leadership Forum

The Orchid Giving Circle celebrated its largest annual fundraising event May 12.

The POWER Leadership Forum brought more than 300 women to the Frito-Lay Headquarters to engage in leadership development around topics including embracing your whole self, activating your superpowers, and igniting your community.

The Orchid Giving Circle is an Asian sisterhood at the Texas Women’s Foundation that provides grants and fosters philanthropy for the North Texas Asian community. All net proceeds from the event support the Orchid Giving Circle 2023 grants for education, healthcare, social services, anti-domestic violence, arts, and culture.

This year marked the group’s third POWER Leadership Forum to break down barriers, unify stakeholders to support nonprofits serving the North Texas Asian community, and create opportunities for participants to gain insights and tools from senior Asian women leaders.